5-year-old boy's body recovered from UP's Etah, Delhi man arrested over alleged revenge killing

The Delhi Police has arrested a man from here over a suspected case of revenge killing after the body of a five-year-old boy was recovered from Uttar Pradesh's Etah, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Sunil, allegedly kidnapped the boy on January 15 when he was playing outside his uncle's house and later took him to Etah where he ''strangulated him to death'' to take revenge from the victim's family for his brother's death seven years ago, they said.

The matter came to light when the victim's father, who is a labourer, Rajan Singh reported at Ghazipur police station stating that his son has been missing from his residence, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered and CCTV footages in and around the area were checked wherein the boy was seen going with his uncle's wife Pooja, who lived near Rajan's house, a senior police officer said.

When Pooja was examined, she told that she had gone to meet Rajan at his house and the boy accompanied her and was playing outside her house, the officer said.

When CCTV footages were examined, the boy was spotted going with Sunil who is a distant relative of the victim's family, police said.

“When Sunil was apprehended and interrogated, he disclosed that his brother Manoj was married to Rajan's sister and had died in 2015. He suspected that Rajan and his brother Raj Kumar were responsible for his death. He also disclosed that Rajan’s wife had borrowed Rs 1,500 from him and was not returning it,'' the officer said.

Therefore, Sunil took the five-year-old son to Pillua in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, and killed him on same day by strangulation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said ''The accused Sunil was arrested and during further investigation, the dead body of the child was recovered from Pillua, Etah at his instance on Monday night.'' PTI AMP TIR TIR

