Beijing 2022 official says athlete protests will lead to punishment
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-01-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 09:14 IST
A Beijing 2022 official said on Wednesday that any athlete behaviour that is against the Olympic spirit or Chinese rules or laws will be subject to "certain punishment", when asked about the possibility of athlete protests at next month's games.
The official, speaking at a virtual briefing hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said that punshiments could include cancellation of athlete accreditation if their actions are deemed to be against the Olympic charter.
