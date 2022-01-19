Assam Police recruitment exams to be held from Feb 27 to April 24

The recruitment exams for various posts in Assam police will be held from February 27, 2022 to April 24, 2022, informed the state police recruitment board on Tuesday. "The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam decided that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will be the Nodal Agency to conduct the following written tests--Combined Written Test for 2,391 posts of Constable (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable etc in F&ES; 754 posts of Constable/Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG," read a notice issued by the board.

Further, a written test for 154 posts of Constable in AISF Battalions (SPOs only) under DGCD and CGHG will be held. Also, a combined written test for 306 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando, 10 posts of Assistant Deputy controller (Junior) Civil Defence under DGCD and CGHG will be held.

A Combined Written Test for 705 posts of Constable (UB) and 1,429 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police will also be held. For smooth conduct of the CWT -2022, there will be a District Level Examination Monitoring Committee which will monitor all activities of conducting the written tests and ensure that all instructions contained in the instructions booklet are followed. (ANI)

