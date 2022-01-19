Four French soldiers injured by explosion in Burkina Faso - French media

Four French soldiers from the Operation Barkhane taskforce were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle in Burkina Faso, reported Le Monde, Le Figaro and Agence France Presse.

The four soliders - one of whom was seriously wounded - have been evacuated towards Gao in Mali, added the French media reports.

