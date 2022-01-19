Left Menu

Four French soldiers injured by explosion in Burkina Faso - French media

19-01-2022
Four French soldiers from the Operation Barkhane taskforce were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle in Burkina Faso, reported Le Monde, Le Figaro and Agence France Presse.

The four soliders - one of whom was seriously wounded - have been evacuated towards Gao in Mali, added the French media reports.

