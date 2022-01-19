Left Menu

Polish minister says Czechs will withdraw Turow complaint if deal signed

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:09 IST
Anna Moskwa Image Credit: Instagram / anna_moskwa_
  • Country:
  • Poland

If the Czech government agrees to terms for resolving a dispute over the Turow mine, it will withdraw its complaint to the European Union's top court, a Polish minister said on Wednesday, striking an upbeat tone about the latest round of talks.

"If the agreement is successfully signed ... the Czech side will immediately send information to the court that the dispute has been resolved and withdraw their complaint," environment Minister Anna Moskwa told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1.

