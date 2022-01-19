Left Menu

Australian court to publish reasons for dismissing Djokovic challenge on Jan 20

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:30 IST
Australian court to publish reasons for dismissing Djokovic challenge on Jan 20
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Federal Court of Australia will publish reasons for its dismissal of tennis star Novak Djokovic's challenge to the cancellation of his visa on Thursday at 0515 GMT, the court said.

The reasons will be read out in court by Chief Justice James Allsop, viewable online, a court spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022