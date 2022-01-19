Australian court to publish reasons for dismissing Djokovic challenge on Jan 20
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:30 IST
The Federal Court of Australia will publish reasons for its dismissal of tennis star Novak Djokovic's challenge to the cancellation of his visa on Thursday at 0515 GMT, the court said.
The reasons will be read out in court by Chief Justice James Allsop, viewable online, a court spokesperson said.
