Truck driver held for crushing boy to death

A 50-year-old man was arrested two days after a mini truck driven by him in a drunk condition ran over a 13-year-old boy resulting in his death in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Dhanraj Chouhan, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. The incident occurred on January 17 evening when the boy riding a cycle was crossing a road at Kongaon.

