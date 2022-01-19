Left Menu

Truck driver held for crushing boy to death

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old man was arrested two days after a mini truck driven by him in a drunk condition ran over a 13-year-old boy resulting in his death in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Dhanraj Chouhan, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. The incident occurred on January 17 evening when the boy riding a cycle was crossing a road at Kongaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

