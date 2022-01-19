Left Menu

MoS Kapil Patil tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 15:00 IST
MoS Kapil Patil tests positive for COVID-19
Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil (Photo:Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. The minister is presently under home isolation.

"I work in the social, political sectors and I immediately got tested as soon as I started showing some symptoms. I have been tested positive for COVID-19. But my health is fine. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine," Patil said in a tweet and also shared his test report. He also urged those who came in his contact to get tested.

"I request all those who have come in contact with me to get tested," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022