4 die after consuming spurious liquor in HP's Mandi

Four people have died and three are admitted to a hospital in a serious condition after they consumed spurious liquor in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

According to Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, the liquor was bought from a local resident in Slapper area of Sundernagar on Tuesday evening.

After consuming the liquor, they felt sick and were taken to a hospital. Of the seven, four died and three are undergoing treatment at a medical college at Ner chowk, she added.

Police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)