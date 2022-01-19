Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-01-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:15 IST
Scuffles break out between Ukrainian police and supporters of ex-president Poroshenko - TV
Petro Poroshenko Image Credit: Wikimedia
Scuffles broke out between Ukrainian police and supporters of former President Petro Poroshenko near a court where Poroshenko is due to appear in a treason case, footage from the Ukraine 24 news channel showed on Wednesday.

Police had tried to remove tents pitched by Poroshenko's supporters. Poroshenko is being investigated for alleged treason in a case that he says was trumped up by allies of his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

