Scuffles break out between Ukrainian police and supporters of ex-president Poroshenko - TV
Scuffles broke out between Ukrainian police and supporters of former President Petro Poroshenko near a court where Poroshenko is due to appear in a treason case, footage from the Ukraine 24 news channel showed on Wednesday.
Police had tried to remove tents pitched by Poroshenko's supporters. Poroshenko is being investigated for alleged treason in a case that he says was trumped up by allies of his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
