Delhi: Woman, 4 kids die after inhaling toxic smoke from 'angithi'

A 30-year-old woman and her four children died after allegedly inhaling toxic smoke from an 'angithi' (stove) kept in their room in Shahdara's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, police said. According to police, a PCR call was received at around 1.30 pm regarding four to five people lying unconscious in a room on the fifth floor of a house in Old Seemapuri. Upon reaching there, the woman and three of her kids were found dead while the fourth and the youngest one was taken to a hospital but declared dead by doctors, a senior police officer said. During enquiry, it was found that one Mohit Kalia (35) along with his wife Radha and four children -- two daughters and two sons -- lived in the rented accommodation, he said. The flat belongs Amarpal Singh (60), a resident of Shalimar Garden, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said. Preliminary enquiry suggests they all died of suffocation due to the stove kept inside the room due to the severe cold as the small room had no ventilation, police said.

However, the actual cause of death can be known only after post-mortem, they added.

