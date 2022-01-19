Left Menu

Ukraine, NATO leaders discuss NATO summit in June

Updated: 19-01-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:40 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday and exchanged information and views on the diplomatic efforts needed for stability in Europe.

"Discussed preparations for the NATO Summit in June and Ukraine's possible participation in it. The open door policy remains unchanged!," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

