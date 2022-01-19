Meghalaya govt decides to relax upper age limit for govt job aspirants by 5 yrs

Left Menu

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has decided to relax the upper age limit for candidates applying for government jobs by five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:10 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (File photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has decided to relax the upper age limit for candidates applying for government jobs by five years. "In a historic move, Cabinet has decided to relax the upper age limit for candidates applying for government services by five years," the CM said in a tweet.

He further informed that this will not be applicable for certain departments like police which require physical fitness as a criterion. "This will however not be applicable for certain Departments like police which require physical fitness as a criterion. @PMOIndia," he tweeted.

Through this decision, the age limit has been increased from 27 to 32 years and for Scheduled Tribes (STs) another five years will be added thereby relaxing the upper age limit to 37 years, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

