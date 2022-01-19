MP: Leg of stray cow chopped off before being pushed out of truck; three booked

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly chopping off a leg of a stray cow before dumping her along with several other cows near a pond in Hardi village of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on January 13 in the area that falls under the Baikunthpur police station limits, he said. The accused trio - Ashok Gupta, Prince Gupta and Dashrath Gupta, who belonged to one family - and others had brought the stray cows near the pond to dump them. But the leg of one of the cows was tied by a rope to the truck and in order to release her and throw her out of the truck, they cut her leg in a hurry, police said.

''After dumping several cows, the accused, who are residents of Baikunthpur, panicked and started fleeing. But one cow was still inside the lorry as her right hind leg was tied with a rope. In order to push the cow quickly off the truck, the accused chopped her leg before pushing her off the vehicle,'' Baikunthpur police station in-charge Rajkumar Shukla said.

The villagers are providing medical treatment to the injured cow with the help of a veterinarian, he said.

When the matter came to light, a group of villagers, including social worker Shivanand Dwivedi, filed a complaint with the police, after which a case was registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act and the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam 2004, Shukla said.

Meanwhile, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India claimed in a release that due to its efforts and the complaint lodged by the animal activist (Dwiwedi), Rewa police registered the case against the three men for smuggling cows and chopping off the leg of one of them.

