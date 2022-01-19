Left Menu

Meghalaya govt approves recommendations of 3 regional committees to resolve border issue with Assam

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday informed that the Cabinet approved recommendations of all three Regional Committees to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:47 IST
Meghalaya govt approves recommendations of 3 regional committees to resolve border issue with Assam
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (File photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday informed that the Cabinet approved recommendations of all three Regional Committees to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Cabinet approved recommendations of all 3 Regional Committees to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue."

He said that the recommendations of both the states will be submitted to Home Ministry. "Recommendations of both states will be submitted to Home Ministry. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and I will meet HM Amit Shah for further action," he further tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022