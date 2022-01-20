Left Menu

One Sudan protester shot dead by security forces in Omdurman -medics

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 20-01-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 00:14 IST
One Sudan protester shot dead by security forces in Omdurman -medics
  • Country:
  • Sudan

One protester was shot dead in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Wednesday as security forces attempted to take down barricades that have dotted the country's main cities for the past two days, said medics aligned with a movement to end military rule.

The death brings the total number of protesters that have died since an Oct. 25 coup to 72, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.

