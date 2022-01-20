India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 159.67 crores

With the administration of over 73 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 159.67 crore, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. As per government data, 73,38,592 vaccine doses were administered to eligible population in the last 24 hours. Consquently, the total vaccines administered so far mounted to 1,59,67,55,879, as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,71,82,273 sessions, the ministry said in a statement. The government data reveals that 61,75,049 precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of these, 22,95,385 doses were given to healthcare workers, 20,16,534 doses to frontline workers and 18,63,130 doses to those above 60 years of age with coomorbidities.

To children aged between 15-18 years, 3,84,93,979 vaccine doses have been given so far. The vaccination of this age group was started on January 3, this year. India COVID vaccination drive completed one year on January 16, 2022. (ANI)

