CISF assistant sub inspector commits suicide in Delhi

An assistant sub-inspector posted with the Central Industrial Security Force allegedly hanged himself to death at his barrack in Outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar (51). He hailed from Sonipat in Haryana and had joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as head constable.

No suicide note was found from the spot, police said, adding that no foul play is suspected so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Bijendra Singh Yadav said at about 9:35 pm on Wednesday, information was received through Sub Inspector Sumer Singh, in charge of CISF campus, Narela Industrial Area that ASI Kumar had committed suicide.

When police reached the spot, they found that the victim had hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet in the new barrack of CISF campus, he said.

Initial inquiry revealed that the ASI had performed duty at Sector-18 and Sector-19 Rohini Metro Station from 7 am to 2 pm on Wednesday. After returning from duty, he had taken his meal from the mess at about 3 pm, the officer said.

''On Wednesday evening, when the mess in charge did not find the officer to pick up the dinner and found his room closed from inside, they broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling fan,'' Yadav said.

Kumar is survived by his ailing wife, two sons, and a daughter, police said.

The incident is being probed, they said, adding that the body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem examination.