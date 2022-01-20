UK PM Johnson is not going anywhere, Javid says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not going to leave, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday when asked if he would like to run to be prime minister.
"He's not going anywhere," Javid said when asked if he was a potential contender to take Johnson's job.
