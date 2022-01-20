Teenage POCSO case: Girl found hanging in house

An 18-year girl, victim of repeated sexual abuse allegedly by relatives, was found dead in her residence in nearby Thenhipalam on Thursday.

The girl was found hanging in the house where she and her family were living on rent for about a year, police said.

The girl was allegedly a victim of continuous sexual abuse by her close relatives and a POCSO case has been registered by the police about two years ago.

Four out of the six accused were booked and court proceedings are underway in the case.

According to police sources, preliminary investigation suggests that the girl took the extreme step while her mother had gone to drop her younger brother at school and an investigation is underway in this connection.

She had locked her room from inside and didn't come out for breakfast despite repeated calls. On suspicion, the mother peeped through the window only to find her daughter hanging from the ceiling, they said quoting the victim's mother.

Family sources here said the deceased has been undergoing mental trauma ever since the POCSO case was registered.

Since the accused were the victim's relatives, there has been pressure on the family to withdraw it.

A case has been registered in connection with the girl's death and investigation is underway, police said.

