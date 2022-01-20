Left Menu

EU to respond with "massive" sanctions if Ukraine is attacked, EU chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:01 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the EU will respond with "massive" economic and financial sanctions in case of further attacks against Ukraine.

"If the situation deteriorates, if there are any further attacks on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, we will respond with massive economic and financial sanctions. The transatlantic community stands firm in this," von der Leyen said during the opening of the World Economic Forum.

"We do not accept Russia's attempt to divide Europe into spheres of influence," she said. "If attacks happen, we are prepared."

