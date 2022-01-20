Left Menu

Stampede at religious ceremony in Liberia kills 29 people

At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede of worshippers at a Christian ceremony in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia, officials said Thursday.

PTI | Monrovia | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:44 IST
At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede of worshippers at a Christian ceremony in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia, officials said Thursday. The stampede erupted when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds attending the ceremony at about 9 pm on Wednesday night, police spokesman Moses Carter told The Associated Press.

One person has been arrested, he said. The bodies have been taken to the morgue of Redemption Hospital, close to where the incident occurred in a beach area called New Kru Town.

Street gangs have become an increasing problem in Monrovia and other Liberian cities in recent years, according to residents.

President George Weah was expected to visit the scene Thursday, according to Liberian media reports.

