Russia's Navy announces wide-ranging drills - RIA

A Russian submarine test fired a Kalibr cruise missile against a land-based target from the Sea of Japan, the TASS news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying. Russian military moves are being closely scrutinised as a troop build-up near Ukraine accompanied by threatening rhetoric have rattled the West.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:19 IST
Russia's Navy will conduct a series of military drills this month and next in the Mediterranean and Okhotsk seas, and the northeastern Atlantic Ocean as well as in the Pacific Ocean, the RIA and Interfax news agencies reported on Thursday. A Russian submarine test fired a Kalibr cruise missile against a land-based target from the Sea of Japan, the TASS news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

Russian military moves are being closely scrutinised as a troop build-up near Ukraine accompanied by threatening rhetoric have rattled the West. Moscow denies any intention to attack Ukraine.

