Police arrest 12 criminals in Deoghar

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Police arrested 12 criminals with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kumar Singh said a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Deoghar) Pawan Kumar conducted a raid near Jaimangla Ashram in Shivganga lane after receiving information that 12 criminals owing allegiance to gangster Baba Parihast have assembled to commit a crime on Wednesday evening.

Police arrested the 12 criminals in the raid, the SP said while addressing a press conference here.

The police team seized two 9mm bore semi-automatic pistols with magazines, five 7.65 mm bore semi-automatic pistols with magazines, two country-made rifles, one revolver, a country-made gun, 24 pieces of 12 mm bore live cartridges, 14 number of 9 mm bore live cartridges, two 8mm bore live cartridges, two 7.62 bore cartridges, six 9 mm bore magazines, two empty cartridges of 9mm bore, 15 empty cartridges of 7.65 mm bore and one knife, he said.

Police also seized Rs 43,000 in cash and four motorcycles from them.

