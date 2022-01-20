Left Menu

Jhalawar man booked for attempt to hire doctor to kill wife

He said initially he thought of him as some psychopath and drove him out of his house, but later thought of approaching police. He said it was the first time Singh had approached him.Singh was booked under section 302 and 115 of the Indian Penal Code for his alleged attempt to hire the doctor to kill pregnant wife, circle inspector at Jhalawar City Police Station Balvir Singh said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was booked for allegedly trying to hire a doctor to get his wife killed, Jhalawar City Police said on Thursday.

The man was identified as Mangal Singh of Pedawa area here and has neither been detained nor questioned yet, they said.

Singh was booked at the complaint of Akhilesh Meena, a surgeon in city’s SRG Hospital, who alleged that Singh had approached him at his residential practice with a request to kill his wife and offered him money for it, said police. In his complaint Meena said he had been getting calls for the last 4-5 days from a man regarding his pregnant wife’s treatment.

“Then he turned up at my practice and began asking for my help in getting rid of his wife,” Meena said, according to police. He said initially he thought of him as some psychopath and drove him out of his house, but later thought of approaching police. He said it was the first time Singh had approached him.

Singh was booked under section 302 and 115 of the Indian Penal Code for his alleged attempt to hire the doctor to kill pregnant wife, circle inspector at Jhalawar City Police Station Balvir Singh said.

