Punjab assembly polls: BSP releases list of 14 candidates

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:42 IST
Punjab assembly polls: BSP releases list of 14 candidates
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday released a list of 14 candidates for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.

The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab assembly elections.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

According to the list of candidates released by the party, Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi will contest from Phagwara seat.

Nachattar Pal will fight from Nawanshahr, Jaspreet Singh from Payal, Rakesh Mahasha from Bhoa, Jyoti Bhim from Pathankot and Kamaljit Chawla from Dina Nagar.

Davinder Singh has been fielded from Kapurthala, Kuldeep Singh Lubana from Jalandhar North, Sushil Kumar from Dasuya, Lakhwinder Singh from Urmar, Varinder Singh from Hoshiarpur, Nitin Nanda from Anandpur Sahib, Shiv Kumar from Bassi Pathana and Balwinder Singh Sandhu from Raikot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

