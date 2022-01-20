Delhi: 12,306 new COVID-19 cases reported with 21.48 positivity rate; 43 deaths in last 24 hrs

As many as 12,306 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in Delhi with a test positivity rate of 21.48 per cent. According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, 57,290 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the national capital has reached 68,730. Of these active cases, 53,593 COVID-19 infected patients are under home isolation and 2,539 patients are admitted to hospitals.

Among the COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals, 844 are admitted in ICU, 903 patients are on oxygen support including 152 on ventilators. More than 17 lakh (17,60,272) people have been infected with coronavirus infection in the national capital so far. A total of 43 persons succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. With this, the cumulative death toll stands at 25,503 in Delhi. The case fatality rate is 1.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, 18,815 people have also recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. So far, the national capital has recorded 16,66,039 recoveries. More than 3 crores (3,42,71,893) tests have been conducted in Delhi so far to detect COVID-19 infection. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.14 per cent.

In Delhi, 12,891 COVID-19 dedicated beds are still vacant out of a total of 15,589 beds. Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 99,759 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during the past 24 hours, out of which 56,272 beneficiaries got the first dose and 30,819 beneficiaries jabbed with the second dose.

In addition, as many as 12,668 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries of such dose in the national capital to 1,75,438. A total of 32,096 children between the age group of 15 to 18 years were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative beneficiaries of the 15-18 years age group vaccinated have gone up to 6,84,792.

There are 40,756 containment zones in Delhi at present, as per state government data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)