U.S. will continue to probe diplomats' health incidents -Blinken
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:00 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The United States government will continue to investigate the possible cause of anomalous health incidents that for years have affected American diplomats around the world, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said on Thursday.
"We have been working overtime to try to understand what happened, who might be responsible and at the same time to do everything we can to care for our colleagues who have been affected and to protect people," Blinken told reporters at a news conference in Berlin.
