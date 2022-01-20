Left Menu

EU Parliament agrees on proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:35 IST
EU Parliament agrees on proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants
The European Parliament on Thursday signed off on a proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants, paving the way for talks with member countries and the European Commission, as France seeks a deal during the first half of 2022.

"The European Parliament adopts laws that protect minors online," Dutch lawmaker Paul Tang said on Twitter. "A big victory on the lobby for Big Tech."

