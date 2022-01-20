Left Menu

Mumbai: Toddler dies after being administered wrong injection at hospital; four booked

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:41 IST
Mumbai: Toddler dies after being administered wrong injection at hospital; four booked
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against three employees and the owner of a city-based hospital after a toddler died as he was allegedly administered a wrong infection by a sweeper at the establishment, police said on Thursday. The Shivaji Nagar police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a doctor, nurse, sweeper and the owner of Noor Hospital in suburban Govandi, an official said.

According to the police, a two-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital on January 8, as he was suffering from loose motions. An 18-year-old sweeper at the hospital allegedly administered an injection to the toddler, which was meant for a patient of malaria who was admitted in the same ward, the officials said.

The child died on January 13, following which his family attempted to vandalise the hospital, he said, adding that the child's body was sent for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father and the medical report, an FIR was registered against Dr Altaf Khan, nurse Salimunnisa Khan (21), sweeper Nargis and hospital owner Naseeruddin Sayyed (63) under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said.

No arrests have been made so far and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022