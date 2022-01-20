Mumbai: Toddler dies after being administered wrong injection at hospital; four booked

An offence has been registered against three employees and the owner of a city-based hospital after a toddler died as he was allegedly administered a wrong infection by a sweeper at the establishment, police said on Thursday. The Shivaji Nagar police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a doctor, nurse, sweeper and the owner of Noor Hospital in suburban Govandi, an official said.

According to the police, a two-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital on January 8, as he was suffering from loose motions. An 18-year-old sweeper at the hospital allegedly administered an injection to the toddler, which was meant for a patient of malaria who was admitted in the same ward, the officials said.

The child died on January 13, following which his family attempted to vandalise the hospital, he said, adding that the child's body was sent for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father and the medical report, an FIR was registered against Dr Altaf Khan, nurse Salimunnisa Khan (21), sweeper Nargis and hospital owner Naseeruddin Sayyed (63) under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said.

No arrests have been made so far and further probe is underway, the official added.

