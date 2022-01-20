Left Menu

Shelling kills four people in Syria's Afrin

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen injured in shelling on the Syrian city of Afrin and a separate rocket attack on its outskirts on Thursday, medics at a local hospital and civil defense rescue workers said.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:48 IST
Shelling kills four people in Syria's Afrin
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen injured in shelling on the Syrian city of Afrin and a separate rocket attack on its outskirts on Thursday, medics at a local hospital and civil defense rescue workers said. They were the latest in years of attacks on the northwestern enclave controlled by Turkey and the Syrian rebels it backs. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assaults.

Turkey has blamed previous attacks there on the Syrian Kurdish YPG group, which held the Afrin area until Turkish forces seized the region in a cross-border military operation in 2018. The shelling on Afrin city killed three people and wounded a dozen more people, the medics and rescue workers said.

The separate rocket attack on a car killed a woman and wounded three more people in the town of Maryamayn on the ouskirts of Afrin, they added. Turkish forces responded by shelling Kurdish-held areas, media controlled by Turkey-aligned rebels reported.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group tied to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside its own borders, and has staged incursions into Syria in support of Syrian rebels to push it back from the Turkish frontier. The YPG views Turkey as an occupying force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022