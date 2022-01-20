Gurugram lawyers protest murder of Delhi rape victim’s brother

The Gurugram-based lawyers on Thursday held a protest march over the murder of the brother of a rape victim allegedly by the accused and his brother in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area early this week. After marching to Gurugram deputy commissioner’s office, the lawyers handed the official a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding stern action against the alleged killers.

The protesting lawyers demanded the action asserting that such criminal incidents weaken the social fabric.

While addressing the protesting advocates, their leader Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said the incident which happened in Delhi's Sultanpur area has shaken everyone.

A 38-year-old man, the brother of a rape victim, was stabbed to death allegedly by the rape accused and his brother in Sultanpuri on Monday night.

The incident happened three days after the accused was released on bail in the rape case. Another resident of the area was also shot and injured after a bullet fired by assailants hit him, missing the target, the rape victim’s brother, police had said.

The alleged rapist and his brother, aged 40 and 35 years, were arrested within a few hours of the firing and stabbing incident that took place near a public park in Sultanpuri, the police said.

