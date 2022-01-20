Left Menu

Gurugram lawyers protest murder of Delhi rape victim’s brother

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:17 IST
Gurugram lawyers protest murder of Delhi rape victim’s brother
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram-based lawyers on Thursday held a protest march over the murder of the brother of a rape victim allegedly by the accused and his brother in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area early this week. After marching to Gurugram deputy commissioner’s office, the lawyers handed the official a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding stern action against the alleged killers.

The protesting lawyers demanded the action asserting that such criminal incidents weaken the social fabric.

While addressing the protesting advocates, their leader Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said the incident which happened in Delhi's Sultanpur area has shaken everyone.

A 38-year-old man, the brother of a rape victim, was stabbed to death allegedly by the rape accused and his brother in Sultanpuri on Monday night.

The incident happened three days after the accused was released on bail in the rape case. Another resident of the area was also shot and injured after a bullet fired by assailants hit him, missing the target, the rape victim’s brother, police had said.

The alleged rapist and his brother, aged 40 and 35 years, were arrested within a few hours of the firing and stabbing incident that took place near a public park in Sultanpuri, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022