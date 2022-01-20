Left Menu

99-year old veteran felicitated by Indian Navy personnel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:35 IST
99-year old veteran felicitated by Indian Navy personnel
  • Country:
  • India

A 99-year-old veteran, Sardar Sujan Singh, was felicitated by a team of Indian Navy personnel and other naval veterans at Karnal in Haryana on Friday, an official statement said. ''On behalf of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Singh was presented an appreciation letter, CNS crest, a memento and a 'Proud Naval Veteran' cap,'' it said Sngh, a naval veteran in his 100th year, was felicitated by a team of Indian Navy personnel and naval veterans at Karnal, the Indian Navy's statement noted.

he CNS spoke on video call to Singh and wished him continued good health and happiness for the future, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022