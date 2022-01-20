99-year old veteran felicitated by Indian Navy personnel

A 99-year-old veteran, Sardar Sujan Singh, was felicitated by a team of Indian Navy personnel and other naval veterans at Karnal in Haryana on Friday, an official statement said. ''On behalf of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Singh was presented an appreciation letter, CNS crest, a memento and a 'Proud Naval Veteran' cap,'' it said Sngh, a naval veteran in his 100th year, was felicitated by a team of Indian Navy personnel and naval veterans at Karnal, the Indian Navy's statement noted.

he CNS spoke on video call to Singh and wished him continued good health and happiness for the future, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)