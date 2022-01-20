Left Menu

BJP leader, 300 supporters booked for breaching poll code, Covid-protocol: Police

PTI | Agra | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:58 IST
BJP leader, 300 supporters booked for breaching poll code, Covid-protocol: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader and former ‘block pramukh’ was on Thursday booked along with his nearly 300 unnamed supporters on charges of holding a poll campaign meeting in violation of the model code of conduct and ignoring Covid protocol, police said.

Panchayati Raj’s former block chief Sugreev Singh and his 250 to 300 unnamed supporters have been booked for holding a meeting at the leader’s milk plant in violation of the model code and also breaching the Covid guidelines, Pinahat police station’s SHO Kuldeep Singh said.

The FIR against them has been lodged under sections 188 (disobedience of duly promulgated government orders), 269 (spreading infection) and 270 (punishment for spreading infection with malafide intent) of the Indian Penal Code besides other relevant sections of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Pinahat SHO said.

Sugreev Singh, however, claimed he was unaware of the FIR lodged against him and his supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022