Man shot dead in Ambala

A man was killed and another seriously injured when some assailants opened fire on them near the Tangri River at Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, police said.

Mohit Rana died in the incident while Bhola, who was injured, has been sent to the PGIMER in Chandigarh for treatment, they said.

Police said that Bhola’s condition is stated to be serious.

Rana and Bhola were shot at when they were travelling in their car to Kardhan village near Ambala Cantonment, a senior police official said, adding that the assailants were also in a car.

Police said around a dozen bullets were fired at them at the Rampur Sahrsehri Road around 6 pm in the evening.

The assailants managed to flee from the spot of crime, police said, adding that they suspect old rivalry led to the incident.

Police have registered a murder case and are examining footage from CCTV cameras.

Rana’s body has been kept in a hospital’s mortuary, they said.

