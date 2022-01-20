Left Menu

Man shot dead in Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:07 IST
Man shot dead in Ambala
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and another seriously injured when some assailants opened fire on them near the Tangri River at Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, police said.

Mohit Rana died in the incident while Bhola, who was injured, has been sent to the PGIMER in Chandigarh for treatment, they said.

Police said that Bhola’s condition is stated to be serious.

Rana and Bhola were shot at when they were travelling in their car to Kardhan village near Ambala Cantonment, a senior police official said, adding that the assailants were also in a car.

Police said around a dozen bullets were fired at them at the Rampur Sahrsehri Road around 6 pm in the evening.

The assailants managed to flee from the spot of crime, police said, adding that they suspect old rivalry led to the incident.

Police have registered a murder case and are examining footage from CCTV cameras.

Rana’s body has been kept in a hospital’s mortuary, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022