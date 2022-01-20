MP: Labourers injured as roof of under-construction school collapses
As many as 15 labourers were injured when the roof of an under-construction school building collapsed in Tejaji Nagar area here on Thursday night, a police official said.
Police personnel and local residents rushed to the spot and removed debris to rescue the trapped labourers, said Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge R D Kanwa.
The injured labourers were admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.
