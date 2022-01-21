Foreign secy Shringla, German Navy chief discuss maritime security cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and German Navy chief Kay-Achim Schönbach on Thursday discussed maritime security cooperation in the context of greater engagement by Germany in the Indo-Pacific.

Shringla welcomed the German Chief of Naval Staff here, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

''Talks focused on maritime security cooperation in context of greater engagement by Germany in the Indo-Pacific in line with its recent Indo-Pacific Guidelines,'' he tweeted.

German Navy Chief Schönbach also met Indian Navy Chief R Hari Kumar here and discussed avenues to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

