U.S. charges four Belarus officials with aircraft piracy over diverted Ryanair flight

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-01-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 03:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday it has charged four Belarusian government officials with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last May to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist who was on board.

The defendants were charged in a one-count indictment with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy, and remain at large, the Justice Department said.

