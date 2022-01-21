U.S. charges four Belarus officials with aircraft piracy over diverted Ryanair flight

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday it has charged four Belarusian government officials with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last May to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist who was on board.

The defendants were charged in a one-count indictment with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy, and remain at large, the Justice Department said.

