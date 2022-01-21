Intelligence group says AQAP announces death of former Bin Laden associate in U.S. strike in Yemen
- Country:
- Egypt
The director of SITE Intelligence Group said on Thursday that AQAP (Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula) announced the death of a military commander in a U.S. air strike in Yemen. Rita Katz, director of SITE which monitors militants groups online, said the militant group did not mention any date or location for the death of Salih bin Salim bin Ubayd ’Abolan (aka Abu 'Umayr al-Hadhrami) who was also a former associate of Al Qaeda's leader Osama Bin laden.
Katz pointed to Twitter reports of a U.S. air strike that killed 3 AQAP militants on Nov. 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Rita Katz
- Al Qaeda
- Arabian Peninsula
- Yemen
- SITE Intelligence Group
ALSO READ
Journalist moves Delhi HC challenging Twitter's decision to block her account
Bulli Bai app creator had 5 different Twitter handles, claims DCP KPS Malhotra
SC restrains Tripura cops from acting on notice to Twitter against journalist's tweets on violence
Delhi Police identifies 46 Pak-operated Twitter handles for spreading misinformation, case registered
NCW wants actor Siddharth's Twitter account blocked over 'lewd' comment against Saina Nehwal