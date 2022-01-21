Left Menu

Intelligence group says AQAP announces death of former Bin Laden associate in U.S. strike in Yemen

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-01-2022 03:32 IST
Intelligence group says AQAP announces death of former Bin Laden associate in U.S. strike in Yemen
The director of SITE Intelligence Group said on Thursday that AQAP (Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula) announced the death of a military commander in a U.S. air strike in Yemen. Rita Katz, director of SITE which monitors militants groups online, said the militant group did not mention any date or location for the death of Salih bin Salim bin Ubayd ’Abolan (aka Abu 'Umayr al-Hadhrami) who was also a former associate of Al Qaeda's leader Osama Bin laden.

Katz pointed to Twitter reports of a U.S. air strike that killed 3 AQAP militants on Nov. 14.

