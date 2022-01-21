Left Menu

SC to hear plea of Tarun Tejpal on January 24 for in-camera hearing in sexual assault case

Supreme Court judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao on Friday recused himself from hearing an appeal filed by former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal challenging the order of the Bombay High Court at Goa which has rejected his application for in-camera hearing in the 2013 sexual assault case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:12 IST
SC to hear plea of Tarun Tejpal on January 24 for in-camera hearing in sexual assault case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao on Friday recused himself from hearing an appeal filed by former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal challenging the order of the Bombay High Court at Goa which has rejected his application for in-camera hearing in the 2013 sexual assault case. A Bench headed by Justice Rao posted the matter for hearing on Monday before another Bench saying he had appeared in 2015 as the counsel for the State of Goa in the case.

Tejpal in his appeal has sought an in-camera hearing of the appeal filed by the State of Goa against his acquittal in the sexual assault case. The trial court in Goa on May 21, 2021 had acquitted Tejpal of all charges levelled against him including wrongful confinement, assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment and rape against his female colleague.

After the Goa police filed an appeal against Tejpal's acquittal, he moved the High Court with an application seeking an in-camera hearing of the matter. High Court had rejected his plea. Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a then colleague in an elevator of a hotel in Goa on November 7, 2013 and November 8, 2013. On May 21 last year, the trial court acquitted him of all charges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022