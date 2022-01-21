Left Menu

Plea on training of judges at MP judicial academy: SC asks petitioner to submit suggestions to NJA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:21 IST
Plea on training of judges at MP judicial academy: SC asks petitioner to submit suggestions to NJA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Friday permitted a former judicial officer to submit his suggestions on training of judges to National Judicial Academy for consideration.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said these are not matters which can be debated on the judicial side and instead experts should look into these things.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that there is a problem with regard to curriculum and these judicial academies have syllabus like law schools The bench, however, said there is competent authority to look into all this.

''The thrust of issues raised in this petition essentially pertains to improving the quality of training imparted in concerned judicial academies. We find that suggestions are worthy of consideration.

''We permit the petitioner to submit the suggestions in writing to the Director of National Judicial Academy, who may in turn process the same by processing before competent authority. The director of the national academy can route it through judicial committees for implementation in the concerned judicial academy of the respective states in question,'' the bench said while disposing of the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022