Left Menu

Russia expects U.S. reply to security proposals next week - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:23 IST
Russia expects U.S. reply to security proposals next week - report
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow expects to receive a written reply from Washington to its demands on security guarantees next week, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

Ryabkov said Russia blamed the United States for the fact that bilateral ties were close to a "dangerous critical line", but hoped to persuade Washington to change its approach.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken were due to meet in Geneva amid Western fears that Russia may invade its neighbor Ukraine. Russia denies planning an attack but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands are not met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022