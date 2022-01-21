Teenage girl 'raped' on pretext of marriage in UP village

A 15-year-old girl from a village in Muniyar Police Station area was allegedly kidnapped and raped by man, police said on Friday. The girl was allegedly kidnapped by a 22-year-old man on December 26, who took her to Nashik in Maharashtra and allegedly raped her there on pretext of marriage, police said.

Her father had earlier registered a case of kidnapping against the man.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and booked for rape under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police station in-charge Madan Patel said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, he added.

