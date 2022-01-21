Left Menu

Blinken says we don't expect to resolve our differences with Russia today

You're right: We don't expect to resolve our differences here today," Blinken said in opening remarks for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "But I do hope and expect that we can test whether the path of diplomacy, of dialogue, remains open.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:53 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United States does not expect to resolve its differences with Russia over Ukraine at talks in Geneva on Friday but hopes to test whether diplomacy remains a viable option, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on arrival for the meeting.

"This is a critical moment. You're right: We don't expect to resolve our differences here today," Blinken said in opening remarks for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"But I do hope and expect that we can test whether the path of diplomacy, of dialogue, remains open. We're committed to walking that path, to resolving our differences peacefully and I hope to test that proposition today," Blinken added.

