Blinken says we don't expect to resolve our differences with Russia today
You're right: We don't expect to resolve our differences here today," Blinken said in opening remarks for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "But I do hope and expect that we can test whether the path of diplomacy, of dialogue, remains open.
The United States does not expect to resolve its differences with Russia over Ukraine at talks in Geneva on Friday but hopes to test whether diplomacy remains a viable option, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on arrival for the meeting.
"This is a critical moment. You're right: We don't expect to resolve our differences here today," Blinken said in opening remarks for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"But I do hope and expect that we can test whether the path of diplomacy, of dialogue, remains open. We're committed to walking that path, to resolving our differences peacefully and I hope to test that proposition today," Blinken added.
