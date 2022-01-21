Left Menu

Seven Kurdish-led security forces, 23 Islamic State militants killed in prison attack, source says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Seven members of Syrian Kurdish-led security forces and 23 Islamic State militants, including foreigners, were killed in an attack by the group on a prison in al-Hasaka, a military source in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Reuters on Friday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces detained 89 militants and said clashes were still taking place in the vicinity of the prison, after Islamic State militants attacked and attempted to free prisoners belonging to the group, SDF said in a statement. (Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

