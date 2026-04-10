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Fire Erupts at Islamic Seminary in Hyderpora: Injuries Reported

A fire broke out in a four-story Islamic seminary building in Hyderpora, injuring two civilians and a fireman. Firefighting teams managed to control the blaze. The cause and damage are yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:38 IST
Fire Erupts at Islamic Seminary in Hyderpora: Injuries Reported
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  • India

A fire broke out in a seminary building in Hyderpora, resulting in injuries to two civilians and a firefighter, according to local officials.

The fire erupted in the evening within the top floors of the four-story Darul Uloom building, quickly engulfing the attic and fourth floor.

Emergency services launched an extensive operation and successfully brought the flames under control. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an assessment of the damage is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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