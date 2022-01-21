Left Menu

Can social media firms be included as accused in criminal cases, asks court

Madurai, Jan 21 PTI Following instances of misuse of social media platforms for committing crimes, including posting content like video tutorials on making guns and bombs, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought to know from the government and advocates if social media firms could be arraigned as accusedabettor in criminal cases.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:12 IST
Can social media firms be included as accused in criminal cases, asks court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following instances of misuse of social media platforms for committing crimes, including posting content like video tutorials on making guns and bombs, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought to know from the government and advocates if social media firms could be arraigned as accused/abettor in criminal cases. Viewing the misuse of the social media platforms such as YouTube, the Bench orally observed as to why such platforms could not be added as accused/abettor. Making the observations on Thursday while hearing a petition filed by the police to cancel the bail granted to A Duraimurugan Pandiyan 'Saattai,' a YouTuber, in a case filed against him for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M K Stalin last year, Justice B Pugalendhi observed that when a person witnessing such videos commits an offense, then the social media platform is an abettor of the offense. He sought to know if the government has any sort of mechanism to prevent such misuse. He appointed advocate K K Ramakrishnan as amicus curiae to assist the court on the matter.

The judge further observed that in many instances, the accused confessed to having learned about making guns, committing robbery and other offenses from YouTube videos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022