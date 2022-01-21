Left Menu

Russian defence minister invites British counterpart to Moscow - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:16 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has invited his British counterpart Ben Wallace to visit Moscow for talks on security and easing tensions in Europe, the Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying on Friday.

Wallace this week extended a similar invitation to Shoigu, asking him to visit London to discuss issues related to mutual security concerns amid a standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine and its NATO aspirations.

Russia denies planning an attack on its neighbor Ukraine but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands is not met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Ukraine.

