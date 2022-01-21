Left Menu

German chancellor to discuss Russia with France's Macron on Tuesday

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss Russia with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said a German government spokesperson, as major Western powers aim to resolve tensions with Russia regarding Ukraine. A spokesperson for the German government declined to comment on a report saying Scholz turned down an invite at short notice from U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:39 IST
German chancellor to discuss Russia with France's Macron on Tuesday
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss Russia with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said a German government spokesperson, as major Western powers aim to resolve tensions with Russia regarding Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the German government declined to comment on a report saying Scholz turned down an invite at short notice from U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Macron's office said on Friday that the Jan 25 meeting in Berlin with Scholz would discuss international security and other topics such as the online economy, climate change and Germany's presidency of the G7 group of leading world nations.

German magazine Der Spiegel had reported that Scholz's trip to Madrid, many appointments and his desire to appear present in Germany due to developments in the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the decision. The top Russian and U.S. diplomats played down any prospect of resolving differences over Ukraine at talks on Friday, but Washington hoped they would reduce tensions over a Russian troop build-up that has stoked fears of a new conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022