Ugandan national held at Chennai airport for possessing heroin worth Rs 7 crore

Over one kilogram of heroin worth Rs 7 crore was seized and a citizen of Uganda was arrested in this connection, the Customs department authorities said on Friday.Acting on specific inputs, the department officials intercepted the 29-year-old passenger who arrived here from Sharjah on Thursday.During a personal search, 108 capsules concealed in his inner garments were retrieved.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over one kilogram of heroin worth Rs 7 crore was seized and a citizen of Uganda was arrested in this connection, the Customs department authorities said on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, the department officials intercepted the 29-year-old passenger who arrived here from Sharjah on Thursday.

During a personal search, 108 capsules concealed in his inner garments were retrieved. The capsules contained powder that upon testing was identified as heroin. In total, 1.07 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore was seized and the Ugandan national was arrested, an official release from the Commissioner of Customs said.

In another incident on Thursday, officials intercepted a passenger who arrived here from Dubai and retrieved gold chains and other gold material concealed in the form of cylindrical rods in his baggage worth Rs 69.44 lakh. The passenger was arrested and an investigation was on, the release said.

